Pune, Nov 8 (PTI) England posted 339 for 9 against the Netherlands in their World Cup match, riding on a hundred by Ben Stokes, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 while Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made fifties as England batting finally came to the fore at the MCA stadium.

Also Read | HS Prannoy Cautious About Return from Back Injury as Paris Olympic Games 2024 Qualification Awaits.

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (3/74) was the pick among the bowlers while Aryan Dutt (2/67), Logan van Beek (2/88) and Paul van Meekeren (1/57) also chipped in.

Both the teams are out of the semifinal race.

Also Read | Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Part Ways with Coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Brief Score:

England: 339 for 9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 108; Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)