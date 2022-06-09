Multan [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first batter to smash three successive ODI hundreds twice as he powered his team to a five-wicket win over West Indies in Multan on Wednesday.

The Pakistan skipper stitched up a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) as the hosts chased down a target of 306 in Multan to take a lead by 1-0 up in the three-match series against West Indies.

Chasing a great target of 306, Pakistan had a shaky start as they lost their opener, Fakhar Zaman, with 26 runs on board. Imam-ul-Haq tried to anchor the innings with captain Babar Azam as they smashed West Indies bowlers all around the ground.

Imam-ul-Haq fell pray to Akeal Hosein's brilliant delivery after scoring 65 runs. Mohammad Rizwan then came to bat with the skipper and started trashing Men in Maroon. Azam brought up his stunning century in 103 deliveries. Azam's blistering batting came to an end as he was caught by Kyle Mayers on the delivery of Alzarri Joseph.

In the 43rd over of the innings, Rizwan brought up his half-century in 55 runs. But the latter could not stand long as he was departed by Romario Shepherd after scoring 59 runs. At the crucial point of the match, Khushdil Shah then smashed 41 runs to guide his team to a five-wicket win over West Indies.

Earlier opted to bat first, the West Indies team had a little shaky start as they lost their opener Kyle Mayers was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just three runs. Shamarh Brooks then joined hands with Shai Hope to keep the momentum in the favour of their side.

Brooks and Hope played aggressively and guided their team's score above 100 runs mark in the 23rd over of the innings. In the same over Brooks also brought up his half-century in 63 balls. In the 25th over Hope also brought up his half-century in 69 deliveries.

Hope smashed 15 fours and one massive six during his 134-delivery stay, with his 154-run stand with No.3 Shamarh Brooks a particular highlight. Hope's 127 runs great innings came to an end as he was bowled by Haris Rauf in the 43.4 overs.

After Hope's wickets, West Indies' side struggled to play against Pakistan's bowling attack, the visitors were restricted to 305/8 in 50 overs.

Brief score: West Indies 305/8 (Shai Hope 127, Shamarh Brooks 70; Haris Rauf 4-77) vs Pakistan 306/5 ( Babar Azam 103, Imam-ul-Haq 65, Alzarri Joseph 2-55). (ANI)

