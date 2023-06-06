London [UK], June 6 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur have announced Ange Postecoglou as the replacement of Antonio Conte and their new head coach on Tuesday.

Tottenham released an official statement to announce the arrival of the 57-year-old.

"Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach. Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join us on 1 July on a four-year contract," read Tottenham's statement as quoted by tottenhamfc.com.

Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy feels that their new manager will bring a positive atmosphere to the camp, "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead," Levy said as quoted by tottenhamfc.com.

Ange is a former Australia national team player and he managed at South Melbourne where he won the National Soccer League twice and the Oceania Club Championship.

He then led the Australian national Under-17s and Under-20s before moving on to managing in the A-League, winning the Premiership in 2011 and the Championship Grand Finals in 2011 and 2012 with Brisbane Roar, becoming the first coach to win consecutive A-League Championship titles.

He then became the Australian senior national team manager during the period of 2013 to 2017. Under his leadership, the Australian team went to the 2014 FIFA World Cup but failed to move past the group stage. They won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and secured qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He won the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019. Finally, he joined Tottenham from Celtic.

During his stint with Celtic, he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2021/22 and delivered a domestic treble, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2022/23.

Under his reign, Tottenham would be looking to claim their first title since 2008. (ANI)

