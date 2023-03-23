Moscow, Mar 23 (AP) Track and field leaders signalled Thursday that it will be nearly impossible for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics next year if the war in Ukraine continues.

The World Athletics Council kept its ban on Russian athletes in international events in place “for the foreseeable future."

Also Read | Wessly Madhevere Becomes Third Zimbabwe Player to Take ODI Hat-Trick, Leads Team to Series-Levelling One-Run Win Over Netherlands in 2nd ODI.

It's a move that goes directly against the International Olympic Committee's efforts to find a way for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in upcoming events.

World Athletics will form a working group to determine under what conditions Russians might return to international competition, but for now, there is no apparent pathway.

Also Read | MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

The move came on the same day that World Athletics finally lifted a seven-year suspension of Russia's track federation for a doping scandal that dates back a decade.

Though the federation is back in good standing so long as it adheres to nearly three dozen “special conditions,” that move did nothing to change the reality that Russians will not be allowed at track meets for at least several months, if not years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)