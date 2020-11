Sharjah, Nov 9 (PTI) Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs in the final to win Women's T20 Challenge title here on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Nattakan Chantam Praised for Her Spectacular Fielding Effort and Catch in Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women's T20 Challenge Final (Watch Video).

Trailblazers: 118 for 8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68; Radha Yadav 5/16).

Supernovas: 102 for 7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 30; Salma Khatun 3/18, Deepti Sharma 2/9).

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant & Other Delhi Capitals Players Have Fun Time in Dressing Room Ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)