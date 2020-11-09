Delhi Capitals (DC) under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer has made it to the final of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 and they have achieved this feat for the first time. Delhi will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2020 final and will indeed look forward to bagging their maiden title. DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 to make it to the final. Meanwhile, check out the recent video posted by Delhi Capitals in which Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant and other players have fun in the dressing room and expresses their joy of making it to the final. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

Delhi Capitals after finishing second in the league round with 16 points had the advantage in playoffs to have two chances to make it to the final. After losing Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians (MI), DC came back strong against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 where they defeated the orange army by 17 runs. Marcus Stoinis was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figure of 3/26 in 3 overs and fine inning of 38 runs from 27 balls. Rohit Sharma Working Hard in Nets Ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals Players Have Fun in Dressing Room After Reaching IPL 2020 Final

Delhi Capitals are up for a big task against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer and his men will give their best to utilise the big opportunity to win IPL 2020 trophy which will be their first victory in Indian Premier League.

