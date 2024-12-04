New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The training camp to select the Indian futsal team for the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Indonesia in January 2025, will start in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, from December 15.

Nineteen players have been named for the training camp. The Indian women's futsal team will make their first appearance in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, which will be played in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from January 11 to January 19, 2025, a release said.

India have been drawn in Group B, where they will face the Kyrgyz Republic (January 11), hosts Indonesia (January 13), Hong Kong (January 15), and Pakistan (January 19).

List of campers:

Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Sandya Kumari, Pushpa Sahu

Defenders: Maya Rabari, Radhika Patel, Anjitha M, Achom Degio

Midfielders: Drishti Pant, Shreya Oza, Alphonsia Marydasan, Rebecca Zamthianmawi, Arya More, Pooja Gupta, Ritika Singh, Vaishhnavi Barate, Ashwini MR

Forwards: Khusbhu Saroj, Madhubala Alawe, Debika Tanti. (ANI)

