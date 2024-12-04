The Premier League 2024-25 is set to witness what promises to be a sensational clash as Arsenal take on Manchester United. The two teams will renew their rivalry for the first time this season at the Emirates Stadium. In recent times, Arsenal have had the upper hand over the Red Devils when it comes to recent times but Manchester United have made a positive start under Ruben Amorim and will look to capitalise on the momentum. Read below to check out what the expected lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 might be. Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

A win for Manchester United can see them move up to the seventh spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table while Arsenal will close in on Liverpool who hold the top spot. Manchester United have been hit by injuries and suspensions and this is something that might turn out to be a cause of worry for Ruben Amorim. For Arsenal though, the likes of Gabriel and Mikel Merino among others are set to be assessed. Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui's Religious Beliefs: Report.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups For Premier League 2024-25:

Manchester United will miss Luke Shaw who sustained a fresh injury. The duo of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended after receiving five yellow cards this season.

Arsenal Predicted XI vs Manchester United: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Ricardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli/Leandro Trossard

Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire; Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Joshua Zirkzee

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).