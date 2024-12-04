A blockbuster clash is on the cards in the Premier League 2024-25 as Arsenal take on Manchester United. The Gunners, after a dip in form, have gained momentum with wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham in the Premier League 2024-25 and Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Mikel Arteta and his team head into this clash on the back of a lot of confidence, having defeated West Ham 5-2 in a highly entertaining match in their last outing in the Premier League 2024-25. Currently second, on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, the Gunners will have the opportunity of closing the gap with leaders Liverpool with a win in this contest. Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui's Religious Beliefs: Report.

Manchester United on the other hand, found their first win in the Premier League 2024-25 in the Ruben Amorim era in their last match against Everton. The highly-rated Portuguese manager took over after Erik ten Hag was dismissed and he has been entrusted with the role to bring about a change in Manchester United's performance this season. Manchester United are currently ninth on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and a victory over Arsenal will not just be huge for their confidence but will also push them to the seventh spot. Premier League 2024–25: Bukayo Saka Shines As Arsenal Thrash West Ham in Seven-Goal Thriller.

The likes of Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Gabriel and Ricardo Calafiori are all set to be assessed prior to the Arsenal vs Manchester United match. For Manchester United though, the injury list contains Luke Shaw who will miss this clash. Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended after receiving five yellow cards this season. Arsenal are the favourites to win all three points on offer but Manchester United will take inspiration from their 4-0 win over Everton and look to carry on that good form.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time. Manchester United 4–0 Everton, Premier League 2024–25: Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee Bag a Brace Each As Red Devils Dominate Toffees at Old Trafford.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Arsenal vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to put up a great show at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal coming out on top 2-1 in the end.

