Texas [US], June 28 (ANI): The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles event at the US Open 2024 badminton tournament in Texas, United States.

Treesa-Gayatri, 23rd in the badminton rankings, came from a game down to beat world No. 83 Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 11-21, 19-21 at the Fort Worth Convention Centre.

Seeded second at the US Open, the Indian pair took 54 minutes to beat their opponents in the round of 16 contest. They will face world No. 35 Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan in the quarter-finals.

Priyanshu Rajawat has also advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's singles event after a straight-game success over Huang Yu Kai of Chinese Taipei.

The 22-year-old Indian badminton player, ranked world No. 40, beat his world No. 82 opponent 21-18, 21-16 in 35 minutes to progress to the last eight. Priyanshu will take on world No. 34 Lei Lan Xi of the People's Republic of China in the quarter-finals.

India's Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, beat Tereza Svabikova of Czechia 21-15, 19-21, 14-21 in the second round. World No. 49 Malvika took 58 minutes to get past her world No. 65 opponent in a three-game thriller to advance to the quarter-finals.

Seeded seventh here, she will be up against two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men's doubles event, however, the sixth-seeded pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and K Sai Pratheek suffered a second-round defeat to Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith of the USA 17-21, 21-19, 19-21 in 70 minutes.

The US Open 2024 badminton, a BWF Super 300 event, will conclude on Sunday. (ANI)

