Panaji (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): With less than a week to go for the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India, on November 9, anticipation is high as athletes from across the country return to India's most iconic endurance race.

Since its debut in 2019, the event has grown year after year, attracting both first-time triathletes and returning participants drawn by its scenic route and electric atmosphere, according to a release.

Among those returning to the start line once again are Dinesh Heda from Goa and Srivani YV from Bengaluru, who have completed every edition of the race since its inception. Recognising their remarkable consistency and dedication, IRONMAN India has honoured athletes who have completed at least three editions in the individual category with a special Badge of Honour.

For 56-year-old Dinesh Heda, a chartered accountant by profession, triathlon began as an extension of his love for running.

"I took up my first Olympic-distance triathlon around 2015 and entered the Half Ironman distance only when the race came to Goa in 2019. Since then, I've done every edition here," he said, as quoted from a release.

For Srivani YV, a chemical engineer and mother from Bengaluru, IRONMAN Goa is deeply personal.

"My coach suggested I try triathlons when I got back to swimming years ago. Since then, I've done eight Half Iron distances and Goa remains my favourite," she shared.

"It's close to home, perfect for a family trip, and the race vibe is unlike any other. The 70.3 distance is the sweet spot, challenging yet enjoyable."

Both athletes have seen the event evolve dramatically, with the fifth edition set to feature close to 1,300 participants.

"From the first edition at Dona Paula to now, the race has grown like crazy. Even a week before race day, you can already see cyclists and runners on the route. The excitement is infectious," said Srivani.

Dinesh echoed her sentiment, crediting the race for inspiring more people each year.

"Every edition brings in so many new faces -- first-timers who want to challenge themselves. That's what makes this race special," he said.

Deepak Raj, Founder of Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India, added, "As we mark the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, it's truly inspiring to reflect on how far this event and our community have come. Every year, we see hundreds of first-timers join the start line alongside those who have been part of this journey since the beginning. The Badge of Honour is our way of celebrating athletes like Dinesh and Srivani, whose unwavering commitment and passion embody the true spirit of IRONMAN endurance, consistency, and the relentless pursuit of better. Goa has become a special home for this spirit, and it's heartening to see it grow stronger with every edition."

As IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India enters its fifth year, it continues to unite athletes of all levels through a shared spirit of endurance and celebration, where veterans return not just to compete, but to relive the joy of crossing the finish line once again.

The event will take place on November 9 at Miramar Beach, with participants swimming, cycling, and running through Goa's scenic coastal landscape, a celebration of endurance, community, and the spirit of sport. (ANI)

