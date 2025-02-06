Dubai [UAE], February 6 (ANI): India Under-19 star Trisha Gongadi along with Australia's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney and West Indies' Karishma Ramharack were nominated for January's ICC Women's Player of the Month award on Thursday, according to ICC.

Trisha Gongadi (India Under 19)

Trisha Gongadi consistently shone with the bat for the India side at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia as she flourished in her role as an opener. Her aggressive batting style at the top of the order set the tone for India.

She became the first batter to score a century in the tournament against Scotland with a spectacular 110* off 59 balls at a monstrous strike rate of 186.44.

Gongadi was the leading run scorer in the tournament at the end of the semi-finals stage. Her batting exploits were instrumental as India eventually went on to win the tournament.

Gongadi scored 265 runs off six U-19 T20Is at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 149.72. She even contributed with the ball, taking four wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 3.75.

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Beth Mooney had a fantastic January with commendable performances in the T20 series against England.

She scored two fifties which included a knock of 94 not out as Australia whitewashed England 3-0 in the T20I component of the Ashes series.

Mooney was undoubtedly Australia's standout batter, earning the Player of the Match award in both the first and final T20Is of the series. She also finished as the leading run-scorer across the T20Is.

Apart from her batting, Mooney was outstanding behind the stumps, taking three catches and executing a stumping during the T20I series.

Mooney amassed 213 runs in three T20Is at an average of 106.50 and an exceptional strike rate of 146.89.

She also scored 90 runs in three ODIs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 82.56 to end her January.

Karishma Ramharack (West Indies)

Karishma Ramharack was a standout performer for the West Indies in their ODI series against Bangladesh.

After a slow start to the series, Ramharack found her groove in the second ODI. She dismantled the Bangladesh middle-order and finished the game with figures of 4/33 off her 10 overs with an economy rate of 3.30 and remained a standout performer for the West Indies despite their loss.

In the final game of the ODI series, she starred with a magnificent bowling performance, racking up figures of 4/12 off 6.5 overs at an incredible economy rate of 1.75. This time, her performance helped the West Indies wrap a 2-1 series win.

Ramharack finished with the Player of The Match and Player of The Series Awards to round up a fantastic January.

She finished the month with eight wickets across three ODIs and two T20Is with an economy rate of 3.30. (ANI)

