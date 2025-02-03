Australia men's cricket team star leg-spinner Adam was awarded the T20I Player of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025. In the women's category, star batter Beth Mooney was named T20I Player of the Year. The Australian Cricket Awards were held at Melbourne's Crown Casino. Many veteran Australian cricketers were recognised for their superb performances in national jerseys. Travis Head Wins Allan Border Medal at Australian Cricket Awards 2025 For His Spectacular Performances Across Formats.

Beth Mooney Takes Women's T20I Player of the Year Award

Mrs Consistent! Congratualtions to Beth Mooney for taking out the Women's T20I Player of the Year award 🙌#AusCricketAwardspic.twitter.com/1RHSOhyvie — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 3, 2025

Adam Zampa named Men's T20I Player of the Year

The first and only Australian male to have 100 T20I wickets to his name. Congratualtions to Adam Zampa for being awarded the Men's T20I Player of the Year 👏#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/3FM8NbY4zZ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 3, 2025

