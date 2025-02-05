Mumbai, February 5: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 crore to Gongadi Trisha for her impressive show at the recently concluded U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India women successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalist South Africa. Moreover, they also became the first side to win the title without losing any game. India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Team Felicitated By Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Trisha called on the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills Residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, where Reddy congratulated the allrounder and felicitated her with a shawl and a momento while announcing a cash incentive. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakhs each to Dhruthi Kesari, who was also a member of the victorious Indian team, trainer Shalini and head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Trisha was named both 'Player of the Tournament'. She has set the record for most runs in a single edition of the event. The all-rounder amassed 309 runs in seven matches at a whopping average of 77.25 with one century while also claimed seven wickets in as many matches with a best of 3-6.

Trisha was named Player of the Match in the final after she took 3-15 with her leg spin, and then hit 44 not out as India sealed a nine-wicket win to retain their U19 World Cup title. Gongadi Trisha, Ayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma Named in ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament.

The triumphant India’s U19 Women's T20 World Cup team arrived in India on Tuesday. Upon their arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally welcomed them and felicitated the players and support staff with a shawl and a bouquet.

