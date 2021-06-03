Evian-Les-Bains (France), Jun 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made a disappointing start in the Jabra Ladies Open as she shot 4-over 75 in the first round on Thursday.

This week, the players started from the 15th and sixth, as those are the holes close to the clubhouse for them to come back and go around.

Tvesa, who had finished a creditable T-10 last week in Italy, teed off from the 15th and started with a bogey on Par-5 15th but quickly made up with a birdie on the Par-4 17th.

She dropped shots on second, fifth and seventh, but made amends with birdies on eighth and ninth. Three pars followed before she dropped another bogey on Par-4 13th and a double on Par-3 14th, which was her closing hole.

Defending champion Annabel Dimmock got to a superb start with a round of 4-under 67 and she led by a shot over German Olivia Cowan (68).

A big group of players, including last week's winner amateur Lucie Malchirand and Ann-Lise Caudal of France besides Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Scot Kylie Henry and Slovenian Pia Babnik, finished at 2-under 69.

Three more players, who were yet to finish, were also at 2-under.

