Sydney, May 3 (AP) Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips, who also won tournaments in Singapore and Kong Kong, has died, PGA Australia said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 90.

PGA Australia said Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral, south of Sydney, where he had lived the past few years.

Phillips won 23 tournaments worldwide including the Australian Open twice — 1957 at Kingston Heath and 1961 at Victoria Golf Club, both in Melbourne — and he tied for second with Jack Nicklaus to finish behind Gary Player at the 1965 Australian Open. He also won the New South Wales Open five times and the Singapore Open and the Hong Kong Open.

He played in the US Masters twice, in the US Open and at the British Open, where he placed 12th at St Andrews in 1964. AP

