David beats Goliath once again. They say it is never over until it is over. No one would have given Delhi Capitals an iota of chance to beat Gujarat Titans at the start of the game, but at the end of it, all those who believed in David Warner’s side were in for a treat as their side pulled off a thrilling victory by just five runs over the defending champions. Placed right at the bottom of the points table, nothing has been going right for Delhi Capitals, and that was the way how this game at the Narendra Modi Stadium too started, with the visitors reduced to a meagre 29/5 in five overs. Safe to say, Gujarat Titans were entirely in control before a revival led by Aman Khan and Axar Patel looked to bail Delhi Capitals out of trouble. A 54-run partnership followed between the two, after which Aman took charge, scored his maiden T20 fifty and stitched another partnership (53 off 27) with Ripal Patel. The two took Delhi Capitals to a total of some substance after Mohammed Shami displayed one of the fine examples of powerplay bowling. Swinging the ball and repeatedly troubling the batters, Shami ran through the Delhi batting order in the initial stages of the game. 'What a Comeback!' Netizens Laud Ishant Sharma for His Last-Over Heroics As 35-Year-Old Pacer Defends 12 Runs Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Chasing 131 to win would have been a cakewalk for Gujarat, given their form, especially while chasing totals. But Delhi Capitals would not give up just yet. A wicket maiden by comeback Khaleel Ahmed set the tone and Anrich Nortje complemented that effort by removing Shubman Gill with his first ball. Delhi continued to apply the pressure with more wickets, but Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya held one end strongly, scoring a fighting half-century. In the end, it seemed that the Delhi Capitals total was too much for Gujarat to chase down until Rahul Tewatia came out and sent a few flying over the ropes. With him at the crease, Pandya and all of the Gujarat Titans contingent would have expected them to finish on the winning side, especially with just 12 runs needed in the last six balls. But Ishant Sharma had a point to prove, that he was not done yet. Left out of the Indian team, Ishant has been working pretty hard in the nets and he showed why age is just a number. Out of the 12 he had, Ishant concede just seven and also took the wicket of Tewatia to clinch a thrilling win for Delhi Capitals. Pandya, stranded at the non-striker’s end, could only watch his side fall to another defeat at home. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

GT vs DC IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#This was Gujarat Titans’ second defeat in the IPL while chasing a total. The first one came last season against Mumbai Indians. Coincidentally, they had lost that game too by five runs.

#Mohammed Shami took four wickets for seven runs in the powerplay, which is the second best in IPL history.

#It was also his best-ever figures in the IPL.

#His 4/11 was also the best bowling figures by a Gujarat Titans bowler. It is the second-best in IPL 2023 after Mark Wood’s 5/14.

#Mohammed Shami has 12 wickets in the powerplay this season, the most by a bowler.

#Delhi Capitals defended their lowest total in IPL (barring games affected by rain).

#Gujarat Titans registered their lowest powerplay score in IPL (31/3).

#Anrich Nortje completed 50 IPL wickets. He is also the third Delhi Capitals bowler to take 50 wickets after Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada.

#Mohit Sharma completed 100 IPL wickets.

#Aman Khan scored his maiden T20 fifty.

#Hardik Pandya registered his 10th IPL half-century.

Delhi Capitals will take a lot of inspiration from this win and head home, where they host Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 6. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, will hope to return to winning ways when they face Rajasthan Royals on May 5.

