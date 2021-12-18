Paris [France], December 18 (ANI): Former rally champion Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been elected as Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) President on Friday beating fellow candidate Graham Stoker, as incumbent Jean Todt stepped down today after three terms.

Ben Sulayem is a 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion. He has won 61 international events from 1983 to 2002 and has held a number of roles in the FIA. He will now fulfill a four-year term at the head of Formula 1's governing body.

The United Arab Emirates' candidate, 60, was Vice President for Sport and Member of the World Motor Sport Council (2008-2013, re-elected in 2017); founder of the FIA ACTAC region (which includes the Middle East and North African countries); Vice President for Automobile Mobility and Tourism (2013-2017); and Member of the Innovation Fund Steering Committee.

"I am very honoured to have been elected FIA President at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris today," he said.

"I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust. I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation. I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward."

He was challenged by Stoker, former F1 and FIA steward, super licence holder and FIA Deputy President for Sport since 2009 - having also held numerous other roles. Ben Sulayem received 61.62% of the votes from FIA Member Clubs to Stoker's 36.62 per cent, with 1.76 per cent abstaining.

"I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years," added Ben Sulayem.

Todt left his role after three terms as FIA President, having been elected in 2009. (ANI)

