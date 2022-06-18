Jakarta, Jun 18 (PTI) India's Udayan Mane posted a final round of two-under 70 to sign off at T-42 in the Indo Masters Golf Invitational at Imperial Klub Golf here on Saturday.

Mane had four birdies against two bogeys in a week that was patchy at times with rounds of 73-71-78-70.

It was the second event of the eight-event series in Indonesia on the Asian Development Tour.

Australia's Harrison Gilbert held on to win the Indo Masters Golf Invitational with a final round of 66 at 18-under-par despite a late charge by Thailand's Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (65).

The 23-year-old Australian Gilbert, who made his pro debut this year, started the day in the final group alongside Thai duo Sakulpolphaisan and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam.

He opened the scoring with a bogey but soon recovered his composure in the USD 70,000 Asian Development Tour event, posting three birdies and an eagle on the front nine. He picked up two more strokes on the way in to close with a six-under-par 66 and a final score of 270.

The young Australian, who hails from the fabled Royal Melbourne course, is excited to get his professional career underway.

"Really the last three days is probably the best golf I've ever played," he said.

Sakulpolphaisan maintained pressure all the way down the back stretch, carding six birdies in the last eight holes but in the end came up a single stroke short on 271.

Chonaltit Chuenboonngam, who on the front nine had four birdies, was unable to score after the turn and a final hole bogey dropped him down to a solo third with a score of 272.

Singapore's Jesse Yap (68) was fourth at 274.

