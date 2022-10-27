Madrid [Spain], October 27 (ANI): The Spanish duo of Barcelona FC and Atletico Madrid are officially out of the UEFA Champions League after they failed to register wins in their respective matches on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory at Camp Nou means that Barcelona faced exit after the group stage from the competition for the second consecutive season. At the same time, Bayer Leverkusen held Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw, which meant that Diego Simeone's team crashed out of Europe's top competition at the group stage.

Barcelona got off with the worst start as Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 10th minute, giving them a promising start. In the 31st minute, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the visitors' lead and scored his sixth goal of the Champions League campaign, catching Barcelona off guard once more.

Benjamin Pavard then topped the group ahead of inter with the final play of the game, capping off a successful night for Bayern.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid's hopes of entering the knockout stages of the Champions League were ended by their 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in which they missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's penalty before Saul Niguez's follow-up hit the crossbar, meaning Diego Simeone's side will exit at the group stage for the second time in ten years.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko scored first-half goals to set Inter on their way at the San Siro, before Dzeko struck again in the second half to record a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen. (ANI)

