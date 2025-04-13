Radom (Poland), Apr 13 (AP) Elina Svitolina sent Ukraine to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann to level the countries' qualifier 1-1.

It ensured Ukraine tops Group E to qualify for the tournament in Shenzhen in September. Switzerland needed a flawless record against Ukraine to progress. Ukraine went on to win 2-1.

Spain also secured its place in the finals after Jessica Bouzas Maneiro defeated Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-2 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in their meeting.

Bernarda Pera defeated Denmark's Johanne Svendsen to give the United States a 2-0 lead in Group C. The U.S. next faces host nation Slovakia on Sunday with the winner going through to the finals.

Japan's Moyuka Uchijima saved two match points before beating Romania's Anca Todoni 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to win their meeting in Group A. It set up a decider against Canada on Sunday to determine which team qualifies for the finals. (AP)

