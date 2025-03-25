Wellington [New Zealand], March 25 (ANI): Uncapped top-order batter Nick Kelly and left-arm pacer Muhammad Abbas earned their maiden national side call-ups for Tom Latham led-New Zealand's ODI series against Pakistan at home starting from March 29 onwards.

Having gained an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-T20I series against Pakistan, the hosts have named their squad for the upcoming ODIs.

Latham will take over as skipper in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, with white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner missing out.

While eight of the 13 players named in the squad featured in New Zealand's ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, multiple fresh faces also earned call-ups for the home side.

Top-order batter Kelly and left-arm pacer Abbas, both of whom play for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand's first-class circuit, have earned their maiden call-ups to the national side, as per ICC.

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Santner all missed out, given their IPL commitments, while veteran Kane Williamson was unavailable for selection.

Will Young, who forged a century in the opening game of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan, will join Kelly at the top of the order while Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith will form the middle order.

In the bowling department, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Ben Sears will feature in a four-prong pace attack with both Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson missing out.

Henry is undergoing rehabilitation from a right shoulder injury, which led to him missing out on featuring in the Champions Trophy Final earlier this month.

Jamieson, meanwhile, has been rested with the selectors managing his workload.

In the spin department, all-rounder Bracewell will be joined by 22-year-old Auckland Aces leg spinner Adi Ashok, who has received his second call-up to the ODI squad, having made his debut against Bangladesh in 2023.

New Zealand will play the first ODI against Pakistan on Saturday, 29 March in Napier.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Series schedule:

1st ODI: March 29, McLean Park, Napier

2nd ODI: April 2, McLean Park, Napier

3rd ODI: April 5, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (ANI)

