Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Under-20 National Wrestling Championship is being organised by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex, Kota, which started on on April 20 and will go on till 2025.

The championship was inaugurated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, amidst a grand opening ceremony attended by senior officials, coaches, athletes, and enthusiastic spectators, as per the WFI press release.

On the first day of the competition, matches were held in the following categories: 4 weight categories of Free Style, 3 weight categories of Greco-Roman Style and 3 weight categories of Women's Wrestling.

Results of the above categories are as follows:

Free Style

57 Kg:Gold - Ankush (Delhi)Silver - Tushar (Haryana)Bronze - Abhishek (Madhya Pradesh)Bronze Vaibhav (Services)

70 Kg: Gold - Sagar (Delhi)Silver - Tushant (Maharashtra)Bronze - Rohit (Madhya Pradesh)Bronze - Mallikarjun (Karnataka)

86 Kg:Gold - Sachin (Haryana)Silver - Dev Rana (Delhi)Bronze - Arjun (Maharashtra)Bronze Timman (Karnataka)

125 Kg:Gold - Jaspooran (Punjab)Silver - Ronak (Delhi)Bronze - Krishanveer (Rajasthan)Bronze - Rajat (Haryana)

Greco-Roman Style:

60 Kg:Gold - Suraj (Haryana)Silver - Samarth (Maharashtra)Bronze - Mahadev (Services)Bronze - Shubham (Delhi)

72 Kg:

Gold Akash (Haryana)Silver - Vishal (Uttar Prsdesh)Bronze - Mahesh (Madhya Pradesh)Bronze - Vikas (Chandigarh)

97 Kg:Gold - Naman (Delhi)Silver - Vikrant (Haryana)Bronze - Raghuvendra (KarnatakaBronze - Yadhvinders (Rajasthan)

Women Wrestling

55 Kg:Gold - Reena (Haryana)Silver - Hanshaben (Madhya Pradesh)Bronze - Ahilya (Maharashtra)Bronze - Priya (Uttar Pradesh)

62Kg:

Gold - Pragati (Maharashtra)Silver - Anjali (Haryana)Bronze - Kashish (Uttar Pradesh)Bronze - Nitika (Delhi)

76 Kg:

Gold - Priya (Haryana)Silver - Itisha (Uttar Pradesh)Bronze - Maya (Rajasthan)Bronze - Deepika (Chandigarh).

The championship will continue today with matches scheduled in 3 weight categories of FS, 3 weight categories of Greco Roman Style and 4 weight categories of Women's Wrestling.

The Under-20 National Wrestling Championship serves as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing young talent across the country, and contributes significantly to the growth and development of wrestling in India. (ANI)

