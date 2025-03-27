Mumbai, March 27: Indian wrestlers continued their good run on the second day of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025, with Nitesh clinching the second bronze medal for the country in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday. Nitesh showcased remarkable skill and determination in the Greco-Roman category as he added another bronze medal to the one that Sunil Kumar had won in the men's 87kg. In the bronze medal match, Nitesh handed Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan a dominant 9-0 defeat, winning the game with Victory by Supression (VSU) on Wednesday. Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025: Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze Medal in Greco-Roman 87 kg in Amman.

The 22-year-old Nitesh began his campaign with a dominant 9-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Ilyas Guchigov. However, he faced a tough challenge in the semifinals, where he was defeated by Iranian wrestler Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi. Undeterred, Nitesh bounced back strongly in the bronze Medal bout, defeating Turkmenistan’s Agamammedov to secure a podium finish.

With this victory, the Indian Greco-Roman team has now won two bronze medals in the championship, marking a strong performance on the international stage, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Sanjay Singh, informed in a message from Amman on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greco-Roman grappler Sunil Kumar put up a commendable performance in the men's 87 kg division, securing a bronze medal for the country by defeating Chinese wrestler Jiaxin Huang via Victory by Points (5-1) in the bronze medal match. Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe Kicks Referee, Grabs His Collar While Protesting Against Decision During Maharashtra Kesari Bout; Police Intervene to Restore Order (Watch Video).

In other bouts, in the men's 55kg division, India's Nitin crashed out with a defeat to Yu Choi Ro of North Korea, 9-0 in the qualification round while in the men's 77kg division, India's Sagar Thakran lost via Victory by Superiority to Amro Abed Alfattah Jamal Sadeh of Jordan in the quarterfinals.

The focus now shifts to women’s wrestling, which is set to begin on Thursday, featuring competition in five weight categories. In contention for India in various weight categories will be World Championship medallist Antim Panghal, Neha, Muskan, Monika, Mansi Lathar, Jyoti Berwal and Reetika. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has picked a strong squad for the Asian Championship after successfully conducting selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

