Berlin, Apr 20 (AP) Union Berlin and Stuttgart made their Bundesliga game the first to feature eight goals before halftime.

The score was 4-4 at halftime, and Saturday's game finished that way after a much quieter second half.

Andre Ilic scored twice for Berlin, while Stuttgart had four different scorers.

While most of the goals came from set-pieces, Union defender Leopold Querfeld made his mark with a powerful shot into the top-right corner from 34 meters (37 yards) out.

It wasn't a day for the goalkeepers as Union's goals came from just five shots on target all game. Stuttgart had six shots on target.

Stuttgart is 11th after a setback to its faint hopes of qualifying for European competition next season and Union is 13th after a draw which ensured it cannot be relegated this season. (AP)

