New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union minister Smriti Irani hailed the Modi-led government for its contributions to India's recent success in sports while speaking at a press conference at the national capital on Tuesday.

The Union Minister heaped praises on the initiatives of the BJP-led central government that has helped the athletes shine on the international stage through the constant upliftment of sports.

She talked about the country's success at the Tokyo Olympics, where Neeraj Chopra clinched India's first individual goal in athletics and the Paralympic team won a record 19 medals in the Paralympic Olympics.

"Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India's performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in the Paralympics, the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent," said Smriti Irani.

The Minister also cited the example of the women's national hockey team which has seen a rise in performance having finished fourth in the Olympics, just shy of a historical third-place finish while winning a bronze in the Commonwealth Games.

Smriti Irani mentioned the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) which has facilitated the training of top Indian athletes while rewarding them INR 5 lakhs annually for training activities.

"The nation saw how the Women's Hockey team brought laurels once again. By establishing over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide, PM has contributed to taking forward sporting skills. With TOPS, over 300 sportspersons availing benefits of Rs 5 Lakhs annually for the next 8 yrs," said the Union Minister.

The Indian women's hockey team won the FIH Nations cup by defeating Spain 1-0 in the final. They also booked a birth for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League which will serve as perfect preparation for the 2024 Olympics. (ANI)

