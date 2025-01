New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, honoured the Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team on winning the PD Champions Trophy 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team defeated England in the tournament final, demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience.

The Indian PD Cricket Team, supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam, was felicitated at the Sports Authority of India.

Mandaviya emphasised the government's commitment to supporting athletes with disabilities, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive sports participation. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has assured commitment towards 'divyang' athletes. If you are a 'divyang' person, it doesn't mean you cannot make the nation proud. And your victory is a testament to that. The passion shown by the Indian PD Cricket Team, from the rigorous process of selection to the performance in Sri Lanka, brings to light your immense mettle. Winning 5 matches out of six and beating England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan is no mean feat," Mandaviya said.

The selection process for the Indian PD Cricket Team took place in Udaipur, where over 450 cricketers from 28 states turned up for the Nationals. From the pool, 56 were selected for the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur and ultimately, 17 were shortlisted to represent India.

Mentioning the growing list of achievements brought to the nation by the specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the PD Champions Trophy 2025, Mandaviya added, "Our 'divyang' athletes are giving us many reasons to be proud and pushing us to step up our support towards them. The government is with you and you have to use your success to inspire more youth through various platforms."

The event, held on Friday, was also attended by the full team, coaches, DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Svayam Founder-Chairperson Sminu Jindal and Sports Ministry officials. (ANI)

