Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Action from Day 4 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In the first match of the day in Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a 7-0 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey thanks to goals from Dharmendra Yadav (28', 38'), Manish Sahani (39', 60'), Captain Arjun Yadav (58'), Suraj Singh (10') and Mohd Sadiq (38').

Also Read | Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar Post MI vs RCB IPL 2022 Match, Says ‘Always a Pleasure to See You Paji’.

In Pool C, Hockey Karnataka began their campaign with a solid 9 - 1 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. The goals were split amongst Somanna BP (11', 49'), Pranam Gowda Y.M (35', 46'), Harish Mutagar (3'), Chelsea Medappa BN (27'), Likhith BM (33'), Deekshith SP (36') and Nachappa IR (41') for Hockey Karnataka. Shahanawaz Hasan (37') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In Pool D, Hockey Maharashtra surged to a 7 - 1 win over Kerala Hockey. Captain Taleb Shah (20', 34') and Romesh Pillay (12', 14') bagged a brace each, while Aditya Rasala (19'), Harish Shindgi (27') and Suraj Shahi (31') added one goal each. Premkumar P (49') pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey in the fourth quarter.

Also Read | IPL 2022: RCB Pacer Harshal Patel Bereaved, Leaves Bio-bubble.

The match of the day was played in Pool H, as Hockey Haryana drew 4 - 4 with the Hockey Association of Odisha. Pankaj (1', 33') and Deepak (19', 56') contributed a brace each for Hockey Haryana. Amandeep Lakra (8', 15', 28', 55') was the star performer for the Hockey Association of Odisha, as he scored all four goals for his side.

The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Himachal was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Himachal three points along with a default 5-0 victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)