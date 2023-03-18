Navi Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians were all out for 127 in 20 overs with opener Hayley Matthews top-scoring with a 35 off 30 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong made 25 and 32 respectively.

The UP side chased down the target of 128 with three balls to spare, reaching 129 for 5 in 19.3 overs.

Grace Harris top-scored for UP Warriorz with 39 while Tahlia McGrath contributed 38.

For Mumbai, Amelia Kerr took two wickets for 22 runs.

This was MI's first defeat in the league.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 127 all out in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 35, Issy Wong 32, Sophie Ecclestone 3/15).

UP Warriorz: 129 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 39, Tahlia McGrath 38; Amelia Kerr 2/22).

