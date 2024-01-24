New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The countdown for the Women's Premier League's (WPL) second season is well and truly underway, with teams getting their act together, to ensure all the important aspects fall into place in time, once the tournament comes around. The UP Warriorz are making significant strides in their preparation for the WPL and have launched a new kit for the team that comprises of legendary duo of Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy.

In what is a remarkable confluence of sports and cultural pride, the UP Warriorz announced the launch of their new cricket jersey, inspired by the state's emblematic 'Palash' flower. Representing "Fiery Yet Feminine", the jersey narrates the state's rich heritage woven into the very threads of the fabric.

The new jersey marks the celebration of the pioneering spirit of the women of Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Warriorz's new jersey is a symbol of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Led by Alyssa Healy, the UP Warriorz put in a fantastic performance in the inaugural season of the WPL, as they finished third in 2023. In season 2, kitted in their smartly and thoughtfully put-together jerseys, the Warriorz will be keen for a better finish, as that would give their fans in Uttar Pradesh and the cricketing family yet another reason to rejoice and celebrate.

Season 2 of the WPL is set to kick off on February 23. The matches will be played in two venues, Bangalore and Delhi. (ANI)

