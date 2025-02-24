Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

UP Warriorz fielded an unchanged squad, while Sneha Rana will make her debut for RCB.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: UPW Opt to Field First, Check Playing XIs of Both Teams.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Campaign in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is Over, Says Captain Mohammad Rizwan After Defeat to India (Watch Video).

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)