California, Oct 6 (AP) US Open champion Emma Raducanu is ready to resume her tennis journey with her debut appearance at Indian Wells this week.

The 18-year-old British teenager claimed an unlikely win at Flushing Meadows last month and became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam trophy in the history of tennis.

Raducanu's success in New York saw her ranking jump from 150 to 22nd spot. She has a first round bye but would need to beat the winner of the match between Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round to set up a mouth-watering clash with former world no 1 Simona Halep.

Following her win at the US Open, Raducanu axed her coach Andrew Richardson and is now looking to settle on an experienced coach for her future campaigns. AP

