Thursday, October 7 2021 will have a doubleheader match in the IPL 2021. The first match will be held between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings and the other will be between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. But we shall be talking about the first game between CSK and PBKS where we shall get you the Dream11 team prediction for wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. This will help you build your playing XI for the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. CSK vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53.

So Chennai Super Kings is placed on number two of the IPL 2021 points table. The team has 18 points in their kitty whereas, Punjab Kings have lost their chances for the playoffs as they only have 10 points in their kitty. But they also would want to end the tournament on a positive note. A win here would simply mean that they would rise up on the points table. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 teams.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick as wicket-keeper KL Rahul (PBKS) for CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK).

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for the team should be Moeen Ali (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moises Henriques (PBKS).

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shardul Thakur (CSK), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Deepak Chahar (CSK) as your bowlers.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moises Henriques (PBKS), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Deepak Chahar (CSK)

MS Dhoni (CSK) can be your captain for fantasy team, while KL Rahul (PBKS) can be elected as your vice-captain.

