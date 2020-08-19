Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Boxer Usha Nagisetty, who has been nominated for the Dhyan Chand award, was on Wednesday felicitated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

The 2008 Asian Boxing gold medalist, Nagisetty, was among the 15 names recommended for the prestigious award by the National Sports Awards Selection Committee.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Day to Be Observed on August 24, Orange County Pays Tribute to the NBA Legend.

The 36-year-old boxer had a record of the six-time senior national champion from 2004-2010 with 11 international medals and 12 national medals to her credit. She bagged 13 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the National and International level.

At present, she works at Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, Waltair Division, East Coast Railways (ECoR). She also trains the young talents as coach of Indian Railways Women's Boxing Team.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma 'Can't Wait' for the Upcoming Season (View Post).

Speaking on the occasion DRM said that Visakhapatnam has immense sports talent and the Waltair Railway sports complex is turning to be the hub of various sports. He said Railways always encourage sportspersons in every possible way and brings out the inherent talent to groom the career.

ADRM (operations) P Ramachandra Rao was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)