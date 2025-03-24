Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) In a promising start to her season, Uttar Pradesh's World U-20 bronze medallist Rupal Chaudhary claimed women's senior 400m gold at the sixth edition of the Indian Open 400m Competition here on Monday.

After lying low for the past two years due to a niggle and subsequent rehabilitation, the 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh runner won the quarter-mile title, pulling away from her rivals on the last curve to cross the finish line in 52.41 seconds.

Asian Games medallist R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu came second, clocking 53.62 seconds. Kerala's Sneha K was third with a time of 54.09 seconds.

The men's 400m race was dominated by Kerala's Manu TS whose winning time was 46.51 seconds. It was Manu's personal best time. Earlier in January, Manu had finished third at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand with a time of 47.08 seconds.

Delhi's international runner Jay Kumar, who has graduated to senior group this season, was second with a time of 46.93 seconds. Tushar Manna, also from Delhi, finished third (47.00 seconds).

Competitions were also held in U20 and U18 in both men's and women's groups.

Results.

Women: Senior: Rupal (Uttar Pradesh) 52.41 seconds, R Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 53.62 seconds, Sneha K (Kerala) 54.09 seconds.

U20: Dhesikha V (Tamil Nadu) 54.54 seconds, Sandra Mol Sabu (Kerala) 54.61 seconds, Isha Rajesh (Maharashtra) 55.44 seconds.

U18: Kashish Bhagat (Maharashtra) 56.92 seconds, Gunashya V (Tamil Nadu) 57.62 seconds, Prachi Sharma (Haryana) 58.52 seconds.

Men: Senior: Manu TS (Kerala) 46.51 seconds, Jay Kumar (Delhi) 46.93 seconds, Tushar Manna (Delhi) 47.00 seconds.

U20: Sharan M (Tamil Nadu) 47.39 seconds, Jerome Sanjay N (Tamil Nadu) 47.49 seconds, Setu Mishra (Bihar) 47.74 seconds.

U18: Mohammed Ashfaq (Kerala) 47.49 seconds, Yugank Choudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 48.31 seconds, Nitin Gowda (Karnataka) 48.44 seconds.

