Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Punjab and Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in their respective matches against Manipur and Ladakh, in the Group C matches of the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, on Tuesday, as per the official website of AIFF.

While Punjab defeated Manipur 1-0, Uttar Pradesh were victorious against Ladakh by a 4-2 margin.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Reflects on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test Retirements With Heartfelt Tribute, Says 'Proud To Have Shared the Field With Two of the Finest'.

An early goal gave Punjab the victory against Manipur, in the first match of the day, by a 1-0 margin.

Punjab captain Harmandeep Singh broke through down the left, entered the box with pace, and dinked the ball over a sliding goalkeeper to put his side in the lead in the 12th minute. Manipur piled the pressure on Punjab in the later stages of the game, but the latter held on to the victory and three points.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Slams Early Retirement of Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli, Says 'Greats Should Play Till 50' (Watch Video).

Punjab remain third in Group C with three points from two matches. They are tied on the same number of points with Sikkim, but the latter have played one game less.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh won a high-scoring game against Ladakh, defeating the union territory 4-2. Uttar Pradesh led 2-1 at half-time.

Pravesh Kumar scored (8', 44', 56') a hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh, while Mohsin Khan (48') added the fourth. Akash Tirkey (40') and Imran Ali (86') were the two scorers for Ladakh. Uttar Pradesh, with this win, climb to the top of Group C, having garnered six points from their two matches so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)