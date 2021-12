Dehradun, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has honoured badminton player Lakshya Sen for his achievement at the BWF World Championships, 2021 held in Spain.

Handing over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to the 20-year-old shuttler on Sunday, Dhami said by winning a medal at the international event, Sen had brought laurels to the country and the state.

Sen, who won a bronze medal at the championship, belongs to Almora district in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister also honoured the his parents and wished that Sen wins a gold medal at the next world badminton championships.

He also spoke about the state government's new sports policy that aims at giving more opportunities to budding sportspersons to hone their skills.

A sports university is being established in the state, besides a women's sports college in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said.

