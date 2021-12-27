Australia will be the happier of the two teams at the end of Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test as they are moving closer towards a win and clinching the series. England are 31/4 at the end of the second day’s play and still trail the hosts’ first innings score by 51 runs with Joe Root and Ben Stokes hoping to stitch a partnership. Meanwhile, we bring you the stat highlights from AUS vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Day 2. Marcus Harris Criticises Hotspot During Ashes 2021.

Starting the day on 61/1, Australia were unable to fend off early England pressure as they lost wickets in quick succession in the opening hour. But a gutsy half-century from Marcus Harris, saw the hosts move past England’s first innings score and take a decent lead. However, England’s batting again collapsed as they lost four wickets in the final few overs while chasing Australia’s score.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights

# Marcus Harris scored his 3rd Test half-century

# This was also Marcus Harris’ first Ashes fifty

# Marcus Harris became only the second Australian (not named David Warner) to score 50+ runs at MCG since December 2015

# James Anderson took for wickets for the seventh time against Australia, only three other Englishmen have achieved this feat

# James Anderson has bowled the fourth-most overs in Test cricket

# England have recorded 51 ducks in Test cricket in 2021

Australia will once again fancy themselves of getting over the line in the match and taking a 3-0 lead and winning the five-game Ashes series. Meanwhile, England will be hoping that their batters can provide some resistance and star players Joe Root and Ben Stokes can take them to a competitive score in the second innings.

