Haridwar, Jul 23 (PTI) A big mishap was averted here on Wednesday when an international kabaddi player and Arjuna award winner Deepak Hooda was saved from drowning in the Ganga river at Har ki Pauri.

Hooda was swept away by the strong currents of the river while bathing but the 40th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Uttarakhand water police divers came immediately to his rescue as they heard the commotion on the ghat, police said.

The water police divers jumped into the river with a raft and pulled out the drowning kabaddi player to safety within minutes.

Despite the swift currents of the Ganga, the relief team showed courage and understanding and saved the life of an international player.

Hooda had come to Haridwar with his friends. police said.

He has captained in the Pro Kabaddi League and has won medals in many international matches for the country.

His wife Sweety Bora is also an international boxer and an Arjuna awardee.

The Uttarakhand Water police have saved hundreds of people from drowning during the Kanwar Yatra.

