Pune, Apr 11 (PTI) Young Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari shone as India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to register their third consecutive win and take a giant stride towards a play-off spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 here on Friday.

The win helped India climb to the second spot on the points table.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine’s All-Round Performance, Bowlers Crush Five-Time Champions at Chepauk on MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return.

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin.

Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian dominated the proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set. However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win in two hours and nine minutes, to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Also Read | PZ vs QG Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators.

In the second match of the tie, Shrivalli maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207 in the world.

Shrivalli, ranked 304, dominated the proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in two hours and 38 minutes, ensuring the tie for the hosts.

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei's doubles pair of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare 2-6 6-4 6-10 in the super tie-break in an hour and 31 minutes.

India will look to confirm their qualification spot with a win against Korea Republic on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)