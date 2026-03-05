Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India] March 5 (ANI): Indian players Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina produced commanding performances to move into the quarterfinals of the women's singles at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Third seed Vaishnavi Adkar cruised past Anna Siedysheva with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win. The match began with comfortable service holds from both players before Adkar began to apply pressure with sharp returns in the sixth game to create three break points.

Adkar eventually broke after a deuce battle and backed it up with a confident service hold to move 5-2 ahead, according to a release.

She secured the first set 6-2 with a decisive overhead smash after another tight game. Carrying that momentum into the second set, Adkar broke early as Sedyasheva began committing more errors, while the Indian maintained consistent pressure on serve.

Despite a few powerful hits from Sedysheva, Adkar remained clinical to wrap up the second set without conceding a game.

Eighth seed Ankita Raina also advanced comfortably, defeating Milana Maslenkova 6-2, 6-1. Raina made an early statement by breaking in the second game and held that advantage through the remainder of the set.

In the eighth game, sustained pressure forced a long shot from Maslenkova, handing Raina the first set 6-2.

The Indian raised her level further in the second set, securing three break points in the fourth game with a series of crisp winners before an error from Maslenkova gave her a 3-1 lead.

A prolonged fifth game followed, with both players battling hard, but Raina's powerful forehand forced crucial mistakes to stretch the lead to 4-1. She eventually sealed the match with a sharp backhand winner.

Elsewhere, Elina Nepliy edged past fifth seed Zeel Desai in a closely fought encounter, prevailing 7-6(3), 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals. Top seed Jasmijn Gimbrere was pushed but held firm to defeat Eva Marie Desvignes 7-5, 7-5, while second seed Anchisa Chanta also progressed comfortably with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Polina Kuharenko.

Sixth seed Thasaporn Naklo advanced with authority, defeating Sofia Martianova 6-3, 6-0. Maayan Laron produced a strong performance to defeat seventh seed Michika Ozeki 6-3, 6-1, while Evgeniya Burdina overcame Sofiia Suslova in a tense opening set before closing out the match 7-6(1), 6-2.

In the women's doubles quarterfinals, the Indian pair of Sonal Patil and Bela Tamhankar secured their place in the semifinals with a solid 7-5, 6-2 victory over Karnataka's Snigdha Kanta and Harshini N Nagaraj.

Second seeds Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina also advanced with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win against Evgeniya Burdina and Sofia Martianova. In another quarterfinal, Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi and Michika Ozeki edged past third seeds Zeel Desai and Elina Nepliy in a closely fought match, winning 7-5, 2-6, [10-6].

Results:

Singles Second Round:

3-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) bt Anna Siedysheva 6-2, 6-0; 8-Ankita Raina (IND) bt Milana Maslenkova 6-2, 6-1; Elina Nepliy bt 5-Zeel Desai (IND) 7-6(3), 6-3; 1-Jasmijn Gimbrere (NED) bt Eva Marie Desvignes (SGP) 7-5, 7-5; 2-Anchisa Chanta (THA) bt Polina Kuharenko 6-3, 6-3; 6-Thasaporn Naklo (THA) bt Sofia Martianova 6-3, 6-0; Maayan Laron (ISR) bt 7-Michika Ozeki (JPN) 6-3, 6-1; Evgeniya Burdina bt Sofiia Suslova 7-6(1), 6-2

Doubles Quarterfinal:

Sonal Patil (IND) / Bela Tamhankar (IND) bt Snigdha Kanta (IND) / Harshini N Nagaraj (IND) 7-5, 6-2; Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi (IND) / Michika Ozeki (JPN) bt 3-Zeel Desai (IND) / Elina Nepliy 7-5, 2-6, [10-6]; 2-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) / Ankita Raina (IND) bt Evgeniya Burdina / Sofia Martianova 6-2, 6-2. (ANI)

