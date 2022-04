Munich, Apr 30 (AP) Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals.

The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the U.S. Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points.

Also Read | PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera Lead Lucknow's 20-Run Win Over Punjab.

Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Holger Rune, who upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Also Read | PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022: Game Against Punjab Has Been Completely About the Bowlers, Says K.L Rahul.

The 18-year-old Dane next meets German player Oscar Otte, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)