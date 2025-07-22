Kolar, Jul 22 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, a four-time champion on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this season, and last week's winner Jasmine Shekar have been drawn together for the first round of the 10th leg at the Zion Hills Golf County.

They will have the talented Vidhatri Urs as the third player in the group.

Thirty seven players, including seven amateurs, will tee off in the event that carries a prize purse of Rs 16 lakh.

Other leading professional players in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall and Neha Tripathi, who was runner-up to Jasmine in the last leg.

Last week's ninth leg was one of the rare occasions this season when Vani finished out of the top-3. In eight starts prior to this week, Vani has won four times, been runner-up twice and was tied third on another occasion.

Last week Vani was tied fifth at Hosur, and will be looking to get back to winning ways and grab her fifth title of the season.

The winners this season have been Vani Kapoor (4 times), Sneha Singh (2), while Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar have won once each.

The seven amateurs include Saanvi Somu, who has been in contention on several occasions but has not been able to convert these opportunities into a win. She will have another go this week.

The other amateurs in the field are Keerthana Rajeev, Keya K Badugu, Tanisha Prithvi, Dia Cris Kumar, Anvvi Dahhiya and Ceerat Kang, whose sister Heena Kang is also in the field and will debut as a pro on her birthday.

Vani leads the Order of Merit with Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar trailing behind her in that order.

