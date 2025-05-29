Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): Vani Kapoor, seeking a fourth title in as many starts, grabbed a share of the lead in the first round of the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Vani, who has not finished below the second place on the domestic WPGT in the last five starts, has also won the fourth, fifth and sixth legs of the Tour.

Playing at the JWGC in Mysuru, Vani shot 71, as did her friend and former Women's Indian Open runner-up, Amandeep Drall and local star, Vidhatri Urs.

The trio shot 1-over 71 each as none of the players broke par at the course, which had seen a lot of rain over the last few days. In fact, with more rain expected, the players will go out in a shotgun start in the second round tomorrow morning.

The course continued to be wet as it has rained over the last couple of days. That also meant preferred lies being used. The wet fairways and the mild drizzle plus winds added made it challenging. The forecast for Friday is more rain.

Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the opening leg this season, was tied fourth with a round of 2-over 72.

Vani Kapoor had two birdies against three bogeys as did Vidhatri Urs. Amandeep Drall had pars through the front nine and then had two birdies against three bogeys on the back nine.

Rhea had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine and then a double bogey on the par-4 11th, but she recovered some ground with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and the 17th.

Jasmine Shekar was the only player to play one of the stretches in under par. She shot 1-under 35 with two birdies against one bogey on the front nine. However, she had four bogeys on the return journey.

Jasmine, among the winners last year, was fifth with 3-over 73 while Durga Nittur shot 74 to be sixth.

Khushi Khanijau was sole seventh with 75 and four players Karishma Govind, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Lavanya Jadon were tied eighth at 6-over 76 each.

Shotgun start from 7.30 am from different tees for the second round of the seventh Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour:

Tee 18: Asitha Ashok (A) 85, Disha Kavery 83, Geetika Ahuja 83;

Tee 14: Rhea Jha 82, Yuktha Janardhan (A) 81, Ananya Garg 80;

Tee 12: Anisha Agarwalla 80, Seher Atwal 80, Shrestha Shukla 79;

Tee 10: Astha Madan 79, Agrima Manral 79, Gauri Karhade 79;

Tee 9: Yaalisai Verma 79, Jahaanvie Walia 79, Oviya Reddi 78;

Tee 7: Shweta Mansingh 78, Lavanya Jadon 76, Neha Tripathi 76;

Tee 5: Ridhima Dilawari 76, Karishma Govind 76, Khushi Khanijau 75;

Tee 3: Durga Nittur 74, Jasmine Shekar 73, Rhea Purvi Saravanan 72;

Tee 1: Amandeep Drall 71, Vidhatri Urs 71, Vani Kapoor 71; (ANI)

