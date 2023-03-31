London, Mar 31 (AP) Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

The verdict marks the latest stage of a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq, a former player at Yorkshire, went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket's most successful club between 2008-18.

Among Rafiq's allegations was one where he accused Vaughan of saying to Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Vaughan categorically denied the charge and he said on Twitter the charge of the England and Wales Cricket Board has been dismissed. AP

