Mumbai, March 2: Vidarbha won their third Ranji Trophy title, courtesy their first innings lead in the final against Kerala as the summit clash ended in a draw on the fifth and final day, here Sunday. The match ended in a draw after Vidarbha reached 375 for 9 in their second innings. Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final: Vidarbha March Closer Towards Third Title, Lead Kerala by 351 at Lunch on Day Five.

Vidarbha had made 379 in their first innings and took a crucial 37-run leasd by bowling out Kerala for 342. Vidarbha had earlier won the competition in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

