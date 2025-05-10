Antalya (Turkey), May 10 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat followed up his first round 75 with a 73 and missed the cut at the Turkish Airlines Open here.

The only Indian in the field this week, Ahlawat was coming back after a gap of almost six weeks.

He had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his two-over 73 and was six-over as the cut fell at one-under.

Ahlawat's next event is likely to be the Soudal Open, where he is on the waiting list.

Shubhankar Sharma will return to action at the Belgium event.

Frenchman Martin Couvra will take a two-shot lead into the weekend as he looks to win his first DP World Tour title.

The 22-year-old started the day in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

But pulled clear of the chasing pack, reaching 11 under par courtesy of a five-under 66 at Regnum Carya.

South African Wilco Nienaber was at nine under and China's Li Haotong a shot further back.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)