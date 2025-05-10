Atletico Madrid are third in the Spanish La Liga and although the team looks out of the title race, they will be keen to end the last stage of their domestic campaign on a high. They face Real Sociedad at home this evening with an aim to secure a home win. With three wins in their last five matches played, they have looked decent with their quality football. Opponents Real Sociedad are 11th and have been poor lately, without a win in their last four games. They will need to improve considerably if they are to put up a strong fight here. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona Must Regroup After Inter Milan Loss To Face Real Madrid in Crucial La Liga 2024–25 Match.

Julian Alvarez is suspended for this game due to accumulation of yellow cards and Atletico Madrid will opt for a strike partnership of Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth. Rodrigo de Paul will look to break up the opposition play in midfield, with Pablo Barrios will venture forward to join the attack. Conor Gallagher gets an opportunity to start for the side, part of the wide midfield role.

Real Sociedad will be missing Arsen Zacharyan for this game due to fitness concerns. Orri Oskarsson, Igor Zabeldia, and Alvaro Odriozola are doubts for the game and will be assessed before the tie. Martin Zubimendi will be the defensive midfielder while Luka Sucic and Pablo Marin support the attack from the central areas. Mikel Oyarzabal will be the target man up front.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid CF will clash against Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 11. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Veteran Uruguay Striker Cristhian Stuani Scores Again As Girona Beat Mallorca 1–0 To Ease La Liga 2024–25 Relegation Worries.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live telecast on any TV channel. For Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad free live streaming on the GXR World app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Atletico Madrid securing a 2-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).