Sao Paulo, Nov 12 (AP)

Max Verstappen isn't taking the prospect of winning a maiden F1 world title for granted, despite heading into this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a 19-point lead over rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was victorious at the previous round in Mexico - the Red Bull racer's second successive win - to open a considerable advantage over seven-time champion Hamilton heading into the closing rounds of the season.

"In four races a lot of things can happen. And, we are looking good, but, things can change very quickly. I already said it after the race in Mexico. I mean I've had a bigger lead already in the championship and that disappeared within two race weekends," said Verstappen. (AP)

