New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the closing ceremony of the 37th National Games in Goa on Thursday.

While on a day's visit to Goa, Jagdeep attended the ceremony as well as conducted a surprise "Swachhata" inspection at Goa University, which only university in the state.

On the final day of the 37th National Games, table-toppers Maharashtra clinched three gold medals in 'Yogasana' and one more from shooting on the final day of the 37th National Games to clinch the Raja Bhalindra Singh Rolling Trophy for overall championship for the first time since 1994.

Maharashtra finished with a total of 228 medals, including 80 gold, 69 silver and 79 bronze medals to end Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) reign at the top since the 2007 Games in Guwahati. SSCB finished second, bagging 66 gold, 27 silver and 33 bronze medals, while Haryana was third in the standings with 62 gold, 54 silver and 73 bronze.

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala finished fourth and fifth respectively with hosts Goa registering their best ever finish of 9th with a total of 92 medals, including 27 gold.

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj (8 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) was adjudged the Best Male Athlete while gymnasts Sanyukta Prasen Kale and Pranati Nayak of Odisha (4 gold, 1 silver each) were adjudged the Best Female Athletes. The National Games witnessed almost 11000 sportspersons vying for top honours in 42 sports disciplines, three of which were demo sports.

With just 12 gold medals to be grabbed on the final day of the competition, Maharashtra were already assured of the top spot but with Yogasana and shooting being one of their key sports disciplines, the only interest was to see whether they could extend their lead further.

And their players did not disappoint, dominating the Yogasana competition by clinching three of the five gold medals on offer while Abhidnya Patil rounded off their gold medal tally with a winning finish in women's 25m Pistol final, according to a release. (ANI)

